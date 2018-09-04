Posted on

Reasons Why Data Backup Is Essential For Your Business

It cannot be overstated that technology is constantly moving, allowing us consumers to do more- faster and better. However, all these technological advancements come with a major downside, and that is cybercrime.

Therefore, cybersecurity has become a top priority for protecting our data from potential cybercriminals. Cybercrime is expected to cost $6 trillion annually by 2021, and it poses a major risk to innovation and investment.

Although this is not meant to scare you, it may be wake up call to decision makers to make the necessary investments in cybersecurity. Let’s discuss some of the reasons why we need to pay attention to cybersecurity now more than ever.

Smartphones

The US is the largest market for smartphones, you most likely own one as does everyone you know. It is often inseparable from its owner. Most spend more than 4 hours on it every day. What most don’t give much thought to is how easy it is to have their smartphone lost or stolen. If it falls into the wrong hands, such as a hacker, all your information could be sold online to digital pirates.

Home Networks

You may not be paying attention to it, but your iPhones and iPads are connected to the internet through your home network. Not only are the (possibly) connected to the internet without any security software, but they may even be using an unsecured internet connection. If this is the case, make sure to set up your home network with a strong password, while also keeping your network shielded by a firewall.

Protecting your Data

We are all guilty of this one- putting our information online. We inadvertently do this very often without giving it much thought, even credit card, and bank info. Given the threat of cybercriminals making off with your data (think Equifax breach), this is a very risky thing to do.

Closing Thoughts

As we move forward to a future filled with virtual reality, self-driving cars, smart homes, etc., we must also take into account the alarming number of cyber threats we face. I trust that we made a good case for cybersecurity in today’s increasingly hostile digital world. Always remember to take the necessary precautions, such as using strong passwords, protecting your data and devices.

Importance of Cyber Security

Despite how far computing technology has come, data loss is still a harsh reality in today’s world. One out of two businesses are victims of a data breach will inevitably impact their bottom line and/or their brand reputation. Of those affected, one out of four businesses experiences major revenue loss following the said data breach. Even if we put aside data breaches, business data is still susceptible to other forms of malware, theft, and physical disasters such as fire, flood, etc.

As a general rule, it is advised that businesses have 3 backups of your data, in case one disaster takes out all the data at once- 2 copies each stored on cloud storage as well as physical hard drive, and 1 copy offsite, meant to protect against physical disasters.

By now, you will probably agree that data backup and recovery are crucial parts of your business. Common wisdom tells us that computers will crash, humans make mistakes, and that disaster strikes when we least expect them. Businesses must be ready to handle computer crashes by having its data backed up, either by utilizing cloud storage or a more traditional method such as physical hard drives back up. If no backup solutions are being used, businesses face a daunting situation when the unthinkable happens.

Cloud storage offers the benefit of massive amounts of storage for not a lot, especially considering the freedom to access your data from anywhere. Using a reliable, virtual location outside of your business to store your data is the safest and most convenient option. Even if your cloud storage provider crashes, they will have the backed up data back up in other locations.

You may also opt to go with the more traditional route of backing up your data on physical hard drives. If going this route, be sure to make two separate backups and keep one offsite in order to protect against physical disasters such as floods and fires. Keep an eye open for hard drive storage sales at big box stores, and stick to the high capacity hard drives as these provide a better value. Your business needs may require you to run automated daily backups, and these hard drives often come with software to enable you to do just that.

You will have to decide which solution works better for your needs. Keep in mind that cloud storage will probably require monthly recurring payments, although you may pay nothing up front, whereas physical hard drives have a one-time fee and you’re all set. You can’t go wrong either way, as any backup is better than none at all.  Cloud storage and hard drive storage are both tried and tested strategies to hedge against data loss resulting from ransomware, physical disasters, etc. Utilizing a backup solution will pay for itself in the long run, and allow you to rest easy.