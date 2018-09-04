Reasons Why Data Backup Is Essential For Your Business

It cannot be overstated that technology is constantly moving, allowing us consumers to do more- faster and better. However, all these technological advancements come with a major downside, and that is cybercrime.

Therefore, cybersecurity has become a top priority for protecting our data from potential cybercriminals. Cybercrime is expected to cost $6 trillion annually by 2021, and it poses a major risk to innovation and investment.

Although this is not meant to scare you, it may be wake up call to decision makers to make the necessary investments in cybersecurity. Let’s discuss some of the reasons why we need to pay attention to cybersecurity now more than ever.

Smartphones

The US is the largest market for smartphones, you most likely own one as does everyone you know. It is often inseparable from its owner. Most spend more than 4 hours on it every day. What most don’t give much thought to is how easy it is to have their smartphone lost or stolen. If it falls into the wrong hands, such as a hacker, all your information could be sold online to digital pirates.

Home Networks

You may not be paying attention to it, but your iPhones and iPads are connected to the internet through your home network. Not only are the (possibly) connected to the internet without any security software, but they may even be using an unsecured internet connection. If this is the case, make sure to set up your home network with a strong password, while also keeping your network shielded by a firewall.

Protecting your Data

We are all guilty of this one- putting our information online. We inadvertently do this very often without giving it much thought, even credit card, and bank info. Given the threat of cybercriminals making off with your data (think Equifax breach), this is a very risky thing to do.

Closing Thoughts

As we move forward to a future filled with virtual reality, self-driving cars, smart homes, etc., we must also take into account the alarming number of cyber threats we face. I trust that we made a good case for cybersecurity in today’s increasingly hostile digital world. Always remember to take the necessary precautions, such as using strong passwords, protecting your data and devices.